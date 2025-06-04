Daniel Neil News: Runs midfield again

Neil had two goals and three assists from 25 shots and 32 chances created in 47 starts this past season.

Neil has started at least 42 matches each of the past three seasons for Sunderland, operating as the defensive force in the midfield. Jumping to the Premier League will show his real worth, as he's been with Sunderland since he started years ago, playing in League One. In his role, most of his fantasy relevant stats will be of the defensive variety with minimal goal production.