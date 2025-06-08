Daniel Pereira News: Provides first assist of season
Pereira had an assist while taking an off target shot and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Colorado.
Pereira set up Mikkel Desler in the 6th minute assisting the opening goal of the match. The assist was the first this season and the first goal involvement since April 12th for the midfielder as he's combined for three shots, four chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances.
