Daniel Rios News: Nets scorcher from distance

Daniel Rios scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Daniel Rios's powerful strike from outside of the box hit the top corner of the net for Vancouver's second goal Sunday in their convincing 3-0 victory over Seattle. The goal marked the forward's second of the season and broke a nine appearances (five start) scoreless stretch. Since returning from a two match absence due to a foot injury, Rios has made three appearances (two starts), attempted six shots (one on goal), created one chance and scored one goal.