Daniel Rios News: Nets scorcher from distance
Daniel Rios scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Daniel Rios's powerful strike from outside of the box hit the top corner of the net for Vancouver's second goal Sunday in their convincing 3-0 victory over Seattle. The goal marked the forward's second of the season and broke a nine appearances (five start) scoreless stretch. Since returning from a two match absence due to a foot injury, Rios has made three appearances (two starts), attempted six shots (one on goal), created one chance and scored one goal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now