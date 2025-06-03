Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Salloi headshot

Daniel Salloi News: Assists in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Salloi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Salloi logged his third assist in the season during Kansas City's road win. The midfielder also received his second yellow card in the proccess, though. That was his 11th start in 16 overall appearances.

Daniel Salloi
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
