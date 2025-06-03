Daniel Salloi News: Assists in road win
Salloi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
Salloi logged his third assist in the season during Kansas City's road win. The midfielder also received his second yellow card in the proccess, though. That was his 11th start in 16 overall appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now