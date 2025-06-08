Danilo News: Season disrupted by injury

Danilo started five of the eight games he played in the Premier League but didn't take a shot or create a chance. He took eight set-pieces throughout the season, including seven corners and one free kick.

Danilo started on the opening day of the Premier League season but was only on the field for 15 minutes before he broke his ankle. His next involvement in a Premier League game didn't come until he started in the 7-0 win over Brighton on February 1st. He did start four of the five FA Cup games that he was available for the club and took four shots in these games, but wasn't able to take any in the Premier League. The most minutes he managed in a Premier League game were 65.