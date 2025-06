Essugo completed a move to Chelsea from Sporting, signing a contract through 2033.

Essugo spent last season on loan with Las Palmas, where he played 27 times (25 starts) putting in a good shift in holding midfield almost every week. He now joins Chelsea, with plenty of competition ahead of him on the depth chart, namely Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Enzo Fernandez.