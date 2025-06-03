Declan Rice News: Brilliant in midfield
Rice scored four goals and added seven assists in 35 appearances (33 starts) in the Premier League.
Rice was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, putting together another brilliant campaign. He remains crucial to everything Arsenal do, offering deep-lying playmaking while scoring some brilliant goals himself, like his pair in the Champions League. Rice remains central to everything Arsenal do as long as he stays fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now