Dejan Joveljic News: Extends streak with early goal
Joveljic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club.
Joveljic scored in the 39th minute on Sunday against LAFC for the fourth straight MLS game by timing his run perfectly to finish off a pass from Manu Garcia. His goal was his 10th of the season and maintained a strong run that places him among the league's top scorers. He has now scored five goals in his last four MLS games.
