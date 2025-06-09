Denis Bouanga News: Three goal contributions Sunday

Bouanga scored one goal and assisted twice from nine shots and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Bouanga scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, his eighth goal of the MLS campaign. He also set up Eddie Segura's header and Oliver Giroud's stoppage-time finish, completing a goal and two-assist night. Bouanga recorded a game-high nine shots, confirming his status as LAFC's most dangerous attacking threat since he attempted 75 shots in 15 games this season, averaging five shots per game.