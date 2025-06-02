Desire Doue News: Excels in PSGs UCL triumph

Doue scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Doue made himself the third teenager to score in a UCL final Saturday, bagging the second goal of the match in the 20th minute. However, he would not start or end there, as he bagged an assist on the opening goal of the match while adding another goal in the 63rd minute for his brace. The attacker finishes a promising debut season with PSG in strong UCL form, bagging five goals and three assists in 16 appearances (eight starts).