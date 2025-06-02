Diego Luna News: Creates four chances in loss

Luna had one off-target shot, created four chances and sent in eight inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-0 loss against LA Galaxy.

Luna was once again one of his team's biggest sources of playmaking from both open play and set pieces but this time he couldn't help them finding the back of the net. The youngster has always been productive since he joined Real Salt Lake back in 2022 but it looks like this is the year where he finally reaches superstardom as his eight goals already match his totals from last year but with half of the games still to come.