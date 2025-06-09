Diego Moreira News: Oustanding first season with RCSA

Moreira made 32 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg in 2024-25, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

Moreira was a creative engine on the left flank, consistently producing chance-creating deliveries for teammates with 30 chances created and 93 crosses for seven assists. His high expected-assist output reflected his excellent vision and passing range. Moreira clearly stepped up his game in his first season with Strasbourg, putting aside the immaturity from his Lyon days and becoming a brilliant team player under coach Liam Rosenior. It is clear he will be a key player for Racing next season as the club aims to secure a spot in European competition.