Dilane Bakwa News: Brillant season with Racing

Bakwa featured in 30 Ligue 1 games, tallying six goals and eight assists for Strasbourg in the 2024-25 season.

Bakwa thrived as a wide outlet, combining pace, dribbling, and final-third vision to unlock defenses regularly. His goal involvement underlined his importance in the attack as well as when he played deeper in the midfield during the 2024-25 season. If he sharpens his decision-making, he can elevate himself into elite Ligue 1 wingers. Bakwa set new career highs in league play with six goals, eight assists, 52 shots and 24 clearances. With two years left on his contract, he should be a key player for Strasbourg next season again if he stays at the club.