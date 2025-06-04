Djaoui Cisse News: Emerging talent in Rennes

Cisse featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Cisse emerged as a promising midfield talent at Rennes following the arrival of new coach Habib Beye, who appreciated his profile and made him an undisputed starter in the XI for the final stretch of the season during which he started all 14 of his appearances. The young midfielder contributed to 15 shots, 33 tackles, 13 interceptions and 11 clearances in 14 games, convincing the board to extend his contract until 2029. There is no doubt that Cisse will be a regular starter next season to help Rennes regain its identity and pursue higher goals after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.