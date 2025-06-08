Djordje Mihailovic News: Only lacking end product
Mihailovic took an off target shot, crossed 16 times (six accurate) and created seven chances during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Austin.
Mihailovic was held off the scoresheet, but was the main creator for Colorado in the match leading his side in crosses and chances created. The attacker has one goal to go along with nine shots, seven chances created and 27 crosses over his last three appearances.
