Djordje Mihailovic News: Starting Saturday
Mihailovic (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Austin FC.
Mihailovic is fully fit as expected after leaving his previous appearance with cramps. The attacker is one of his team's most valuable assets given his role in both direct and indirect set pieces, which has helped him to score seven times an assist twice in 16 matches played this season. His inclusion will continue to limit Connor Ronan to a minor role.
