Djordje Petrovic News: Commanding presence in goal

Petrovic featured in 31 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, keeping 10 clean sheets and making 111 saves.

Petrovic firmly established himself as one of the league's most reliable goalkeepers, stopping a high volume of shots and contributing to multiple shutouts. He also showcased excellent ball-playing skills, ranking among the top in pass completion for keepers in the league. His commanding leadership from the back proved invaluable in tight matches where Strasbourg needed solidity, and he was rewarded, as he was listed among the best keepers by the LFP and voted as Strasbourg's best player this season by the fans. He is heading back to his parent club Chelsea with his future a bit blurry, as Chelsea has a large number of goalkeepers under contract, leaving only a small place for the former Revs goalie to express himself.