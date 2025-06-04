Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Future unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Calvert-Lewin scored three times and assisted once in 26 appearances (19 starts) in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin's goal contributions and minutes were a downturn from his role last season, as the striker struggled for impact. His future with the club is uncertain as the club decides whether or not to extend his contract. In the past he's been an excellent attacking option, but his last double-digit goal return came in the 2020/21 campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now