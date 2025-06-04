Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Future unclear

Calvert-Lewin scored three times and assisted once in 26 appearances (19 starts) in the Premier League.

Calvert-Lewin's goal contributions and minutes were a downturn from his role last season, as the striker struggled for impact. His future with the club is uncertain as the club decides whether or not to extend his contract. In the past he's been an excellent attacking option, but his last double-digit goal return came in the 2020/21 campaign.