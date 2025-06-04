Donyell Malen News: Limited minutes in debut season

Malen started in two of his 14 appearances while scoring three goals on 15 shots in the Premier League.

Malen had a rough stretch after joining Aston Villa, with the forward struggling to earn much time after the move from Dortmund. He would only earn a pair of starts while notching just under 300 minutes of play, although he was able to bag three goals still. The forward was a sparkplug for Dortmund before his transfer and is expected to be a similar player for Villa, hopeful to see his role grow a bit more next season and possibly capture a few more starts if he is in form, although his rotational role seems more likely to stick.