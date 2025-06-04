Fantasy Soccer
Donyell Malen News: Limited minutes in debut season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Malen started in two of his 14 appearances while scoring three goals on 15 shots in the Premier League.

Malen had a rough stretch after joining Aston Villa, with the forward struggling to earn much time after the move from Dortmund. He would only earn a pair of starts while notching just under 300 minutes of play, although he was able to bag three goals still. The forward was a sparkplug for Dortmund before his transfer and is expected to be a similar player for Villa, hopeful to see his role grow a bit more next season and possibly capture a few more starts if he is in form, although his rotational role seems more likely to stick.

