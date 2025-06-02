Duje Caleta-Car News: Limited presence with OL

Caleta-Car made 28 appearances for Lyon in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Caleta-Car's defensive contributions were overshadowed by his limited playing time. The Croatian center-back started the season as an undisputed starter before slowly losing that role and featuring in only six games since late January. His overall defensive stats were decent with 34 tackles, 23 interceptions and 135 clearances in 28 games but he couldn't prove his worth in the second part of the season. Caleta-Car still has two years left on his contract but it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave the club this summer to find more playing time next season as he is a regular starter for Croatia and will want to secure his role before the World Cup.