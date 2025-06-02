Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Chambost News: Assists in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-1 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Chambost set up Cesar Ruvalcaba's header in the 58th minute, a consolation goal in a very bad loss for Columbus. Chambost put together a solid individual performance though, adding seven crosses and four corners in his full 90 minutes of action.

