Dylan Chambost News: Assists in blowout loss
Chambost assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-1 loss against Inter Miami CF.
Chambost set up Cesar Ruvalcaba's header in the 58th minute, a consolation goal in a very bad loss for Columbus. Chambost put together a solid individual performance though, adding seven crosses and four corners in his full 90 minutes of action.
