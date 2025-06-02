Eberechi Eze News: Brilliant again

Eze scored and assisted eight times each in 34 appearances (31 starts) in the Premier League.

Questions swirled around how Eze would do after the departure of Michael Olise, who had a brilliant campaign in Germany in his own right. Eze answered those questions brilliantly, adding a career-best 16 goal contributions while maintaining his production creatively and as a finisher. It was an excellent season from Eze, who has done nothing but produce in buckets since joining Crystal Palace five seasons ago. If he remains with the club he will be their talisman once more.