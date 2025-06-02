Eddie Nketiah News: Struggles off bench

Nketiah scored three goals and added one assist in 29 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League.

Nketiah was brought in to replace the outgoing Michael Olise and failed to really live up to that. In fact his production actually took a downturn compared to his final season with Arsenal, despite playing a similar role. Nketiah should have the chance to improve with Palace, but barring transfer departures he isn't likely to be the top starting option.