Eddie Segura News: Scores goal in victory

Segura scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Segura scored the equalizer in first-half stoppage time with a well-timed header from Denis Bouanga's corner. It was his first goal since 2020 and only his fourth in his entire MLS career. The defender's aerial prowess proved decisive, and he adds this to a growing list of key contributions for LAFC this season, as he is now an undisputed starter in the backline after starting the last six league games.