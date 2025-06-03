Ederson News: City's regular starter in net

Ederson started in all 26 of his appearances while registering 54 saves, 26 goals allowed and 10 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Ederson saw yet another season as City's starter in net this campaign, although it was his least amount of appearances since joining the club, not breaking 30 for the first time. However, he would earn double-digit clean sheets in his last outing of the season, seeing 10 and having yet to see a season in the league without one. Rumors have swirled about his exit from the club for the past year or now, but recent reports suggest he is staying, likely to maintain the starting role if this comes to fruition.