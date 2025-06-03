Edimilson Fernandes News: Defensive stability in midfield

Fernandes featured in 32 matches across all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Fernandes' defensive contributions were vital in maintaining Brest's structure and resilience throughout the season. He started the season as a regular starter during the absence of Pierre Lees Melou and gradually lost his spot when he returned from injury. He had very limited playing time between late January and early May but ended the season as a starter in the backline thanks to his versatility to replace injured players. He will now head back to his parent club Mainz after ending his loan spell in Brittany.