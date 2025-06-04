Edson Alvarez News: Limited by injuries

Alvarez made 28 appearances (20 starts) in the Premier League.

Alvarez totaled just 1,781 minutes during his second season in the Premier League, losing ground from his role in his debut campaign. The defensive midfielder did finish the season in the starting XI, but it's unclear what his role will look like next season. Some rumors have linked him with a move away from the club, though his ability as a depth option means he's a valuable piece for the Hammers if he remains.