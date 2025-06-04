Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez News: Limited by injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Alvarez made 28 appearances (20 starts) in the Premier League.

Alvarez totaled just 1,781 minutes during his second season in the Premier League, losing ground from his role in his debut campaign. The defensive midfielder did finish the season in the starting XI, but it's unclear what his role will look like next season. Some rumors have linked him with a move away from the club, though his ability as a depth option means he's a valuable piece for the Hammers if he remains.

Edson Alvarez
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now