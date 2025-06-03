Eduard Lowen News: Scores, assists in return

Lowen scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Lowen has a great first match back from injury, involved in both goals to take the win over St Louis. He will continue to keep his starting midfielder position, where he has started six times in seven league appearances, totaling two goals and one assist while collecting 19 crosses (six accurate) and 14 tackles (six won).