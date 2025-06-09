Eduard Sobol News: Rotational role in Strasbourg

Sobol made 10 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, tallying only 86 minutes.

Sobol brought defensive stability and professionalism to the backline when entering the pitch as a rotational option. His disciplined approach and positional sense helped the team maintain structure late in games. That said, with one year remaining on his contract, he could be keen on changing his environment during the summer transfer window with the goal to play more.