El Chadaille Bitshiabu News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Bitshiabu has signed a contract extension with Leipzig until 2029, the club announced. "We are delighted about the early contract extension with Chad, one of the Bundesliga's most talented defenders. Chad has undergone tremendous development, making significant progress in all areas, and has fully earned the extension. Chad combines all the attributes a modern defender needs. He impresses with his physique and high top speed, while also combining technique with decisive tackling. With his strong left foot, he has excellent build-up play. He has far from reached his full potential and will take his game to the next level with us in the coming years," said Marcel Schafer, Managing Director Sports.

Bitshiabu joined Leipzig in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain and has become a defensive pillar for the German side. He appeared in 25 games this season across all competitions and helped the team secure three clean sheets. His consistency and physical presence have made him a key part of the backline.