Eliezer Mayenda News: Bags promotion goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Mayenda scored the promotion winner in the final against Sheffield United. He finished the season with 10 goals and five assists in 40 appearances (25 starts).

Mayenda moved in and out of the XI throughout the season, though started the games when things mattered the most. At 20 years old, he's a nice prospect to have in the Premier League, but given his inexperience, immediate success seems unlikely. His playing time will likely depend on anyone Sunderland add over the summer.

