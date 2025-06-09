Emanuel Emegha Injury: Prolific forward in Strasbourg

Emegha played 27 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg in the 2024-25 season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

Emegha emerged as Strasbourg's most lethal attacking weapon, combining physical presence with sharp, clinical finishing. His aerial threat and movement inside the box made him a constant match-winner as he set new career highs in league play after a promising first season in Alsace. Emegha's outstanding season has attracted interest from Premier League clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa, but reports say he will remain at Strasbourg for one more season after being signed on a long-term basis and loaned by Chelsea, which is part of the BlueCo association just like Strasbourg.