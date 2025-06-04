Fantasy Soccer
Emerson News: Top left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Emerson made 31 appearances (26 starts) in the Premier League, scoring twice.

Emerson's third season with West Ham saw his minutes dwindle slightly, largely due to some poor form in the back half of the season and some injury concerns. He didn't start any of the final three matches. It's unclear what Emerson's role will be next season, though he likely remains ahead of Oliver Scarles in the depth chart.

