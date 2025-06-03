Enzo Le Fee News: Signs with Sunderland

Le Fee has signed a four-year contract with Sunderland.

Le Fee was already known to be joining Sunderland permanently after his spell with the club on loan, but it is now official with the midfielder inking a four-year deal. He was a useful piece for the club while on loan, with his one goal and three assists in 18 appearances (14 starts). That said, he will hope to maintain this role, although this will depend on what else the club does this offseason.