Eric Garcia News: 1,500 minutes in defense

Garcia started in 14 of his 29 appearances while recording two goals on eight shots and three assists on seven chances created in La Liga.

Garcia returned to Barcelona this season from a loan spell with Girona and assumed the role most would expect from the defender, earning just over 1,500 minutes of play in a rotational role. That said, he would be stuck behind Jules Kounde for time at right-back this campaign, not seeing a true spot until the last five games of the season, although he did see three goal contributions during that spell. That said, he does have an eye for the ball when on the field, although he seems unlikely to beat out Kounde. He has one year left on his contract with the club and could be in for an extension if he can continue at the levels he ended the season at.