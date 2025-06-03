Eric Martel News: Consistent starter

Martel made 31 starts for 2,740 minutes in the 2. Bundesliga.

Martel has become perhaps the most important piece of the starting XI in Koln. He lined up frequently in his natural role in central midfield, while also filling in at times at center-back. The rumor heading into next season is that Martel will be the ball-playing center-back in a back-three. If Koln switch back to a back four it's likely Martel would be pulled back into his role as a holding midfielder after leading the club back into the Bundesliga.