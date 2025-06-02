Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Bags another goal
Choupo-Moting scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United.
Choupo-Moting was once again on the scoresheet Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 29th minute. This is his second straight match with a goal, seeing three during that span. He now has 10 goals in 17 appearances this season, accounting for all of his goal contributions.
