Eric Smith News: Busy in midfield and defense

Smith made 32 starts in the Bundesliga, splitting time between center-back and central midfield.

Smith opened the season as a consistent piece of the starting XI in a back-three, before injuries forced him further up the pitch into midfield. He was solid in both roles, though he offers little upside in either position. Smith will remain a major starter next season, though the hope will be for him to spend a full season in his natural role at center-back.