Ernest Nuamah Injury: Slowed by injury

Nuamah featured in 32 matches across all competitions for Lyon during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Nuamah showed flashes of brilliance on the wing, using his pace and dribbling to unsettle defenders. The forward had a decent season although he couldn't surpass the brilliant season he had last season with the Gones as he was mainly slowed since April after suffering an ACL injury. He is aiming a return for the start of the 2026 year and if he could find back his overall level, he should be a key player in the frontline for Lyon in upcoming seasons.