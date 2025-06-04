Esteban Lepaul News: Signs contract extension until 2028
Lepaul has signed a contract extension with Angers until 2028, the club announced.
Lepaul will continue his journey with the Angevins for three additional seasons after ending a brilliant season in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals in 28 appearances and averaging 1.46 shots per game. There is no doubt that he will remain the main threat in the attack for Angers next season.
