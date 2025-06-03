Ethan Ampadu News: Versatile when healthy
Ampadu didn't score or assist in 26 starts (29 appearances) this past season, helping Leeds to 16 clean sheets.
Ampadu had two injuries across the season which kept him out about three months, but when healthy, he contributed as a starting defender or defensive midfielder. Frequently on the move in his early years at Chelsea, he's seemingly found a home at Leeds where he's been a significant defensive option the past two seasons.
