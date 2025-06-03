Ethan Nwaneri News: Breakout campaign

Nwaneri scored four times and added a pair of assists in 26 appearances (11 starts) in the Premier League.

Nwaneri was likely to remain a depth and youth option for his third season with the senior club, but injuries in the attack pushed him into a big role. He didn't necessarily solve all of the issues Arsenal dealt with in the attack, but he was impressive in a limited role. Nwaneri likely did enough to remain a depth option even as the rest of the attack gets fit next season.