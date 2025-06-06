Menu
Ethan Pinnock News: Logs 22 appearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Pinnock made 22 appearances (21 starts) in the Premier League, recording two goals, 139 clearances, 35 tackles, 24 interceptions and 18 blocked shots.

The 22 appearances marked a personal low for Pinnock over the six years he's played for Brentford, although it must be noted that the Jamaican center-back started in all but one of those EPL outings. He has competition in the form of Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg at center-back, but Pinnock tends to play regularly when healthy.

