Ethan Pinnock News: Logs 22 appearances

Pinnock made 22 appearances (21 starts) in the Premier League, recording two goals, 139 clearances, 35 tackles, 24 interceptions and 18 blocked shots.

The 22 appearances marked a personal low for Pinnock over the six years he's played for Brentford, although it must be noted that the Jamaican center-back started in all but one of those EPL outings. He has competition in the form of Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg at center-back, but Pinnock tends to play regularly when healthy.