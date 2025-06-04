Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Ferguson headshot

Evan Ferguson News: Awful loan spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Ferguson failed to score during eight appearances (one start) on loan with West Ham from Brighton.

Ferguson was utterly dreadful on loan to West Ham, failing to push his way into the first team and hardly getting run off the bench. Once considered the brightest young attacking prospect in the world, Ferguson is now left trying to pick up the pieces after returning to Brighton. He might be loaned out again, though a potential departure of Joao Pedro could open the door to a starting role for Ferguson.

Evan Ferguson
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now