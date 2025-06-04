Evan Ferguson News: Awful loan spell

Ferguson failed to score during eight appearances (one start) on loan with West Ham from Brighton.

Ferguson was utterly dreadful on loan to West Ham, failing to push his way into the first team and hardly getting run off the bench. Once considered the brightest young attacking prospect in the world, Ferguson is now left trying to pick up the pieces after returning to Brighton. He might be loaned out again, though a potential departure of Joao Pedro could open the door to a starting role for Ferguson.