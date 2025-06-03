Ezri Konsa News: Everyday starter again

Konsa started in 33 of his 34 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Konsa once again found a starting role with Villa, completing the season with only five missed starts all season. He would see work between the center and the right side of the defense, adding a bit of versatility with his ability to play at full-back, although both of his goals this season came when playing centrally. He is on contract for another season and will likely maintain this role moving into the 2025/26 season.