Fabian Schar News: Another solid season

Schar logged 34 appearances (33 starts), four goals, 133 clearances, 45 interceptions, 25 blocks and 20 tackles won during Newcastle's 2024-25 season.

For a second straight season, Schar logged four goals, tying his Premier League's career best in the category. Compared to last year, the central defender recorded more clearances and interceptions despite fewer appearances. Having retired from international play and with one year remaining on his Newcastle contract, Schar can shift his focus to maximizing excellence in 2025-26, which may be the veteran's last up northeast.