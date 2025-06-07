Facundo Garces News: Starts final seven games

Garces appeared in 10 matches, with seven starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.

Garces started in the final seven games of the season and racked up five interceptions and 147 completed passes over that span. He did not necessarily stand out in limited opportunity this season, but he did his job when called upon, including providing 51 clearances in just 10 matches. He could earn his way into a larger role with continued dedication to the defensive details.