Fafa Picault News: Nets off bench Saturday

Picault scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 win against Columbus Crew.

Picault scored the fifth and final goal of Saturday's rout, an outside-the-box strike in the 89th minute assisted by Lionel Messi. It marked his fourth goal of the season and his first since May 3. He added one tackle and two clearances in his nine-minute cameo off the bench.