Felix Lemarechal News: Wonderful first season with RCSA

Lemarechal featured in 27 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Lemarechal's box-to-box energy and ability to contribute in both phases made him a tactical asset for the Racing. His consistent goal contributions demonstrated his offensive value and helped him deliver a strong first season in the Strasbourg shirt, with notable league stats including seven goal contributions, 25 shots, 29 chances created, 35 tackles, and 14 interceptions in just 27 appearances. With four years left on his contract, there is no doubt that Lemarechal will be a player to watch in the coming seasons in Alsace.