Fermin News: Breaks 10 goal contribution mark

Fermin started in 12 of his 28 appearances while recording six goals on 41 shots and five assists on 29 chances created in La Liga.

Fermin was once again in a rotational spot with Barcelona as he completed his second campaign with the first team. He would see over 1,000 minutes of play, which led to his six goals and five assists, breaking the 11-goal contribution mark after registering eight last campaign. He is in a young midfield that continues to produce top talent, so he will have to fight for more minutes moving forward, a possibility if he can continue to improve his goal contribution numbers.